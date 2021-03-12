Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning trading, 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares hit a yearly low of $16.99. The stock was down 89.62% on the session.

