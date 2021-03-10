10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 sales of $54.9 million, up from $28.6 million year over year.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Losers
- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) shares are trading lower. The company reported Q4 earnings results, issued Q1 & FY21 guidance and announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire DFLabs.
- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Kadmon (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares are trading lower after the company announced the FDA extended the review period for the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
- LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 19 million share common stock offering.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
