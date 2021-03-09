 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Turned Marginally Positive, Could Advance Further
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
March 09, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Turned Marginally Positive, Could Advance Further

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7713

  • Upbeat Australian and equities’ advancing provided support to the aussie.
  • RBA Governor Philip Lowe is due to speak on the economic recovery and the monetary policy.
  • AUD/USD has turned marginally positive, could advance further.

The AUD/USD pair advanced this Tuesday, helped by a weaker greenback and the positive tone of Wall Street. US indexes advanced, with the Nasdaq up over 4% intraday. Upbeat Australian data released at the beginning of the day provided additional support to the aussie. The February NAB’s Business Confidence came in at 16 above the previous 10, while NAB’s Business Conditions improved from 7 in January to 10.

This Wednesday, RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe will discuss the recovery, investment and monetary policy at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney. Australia will publish March Westpac Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 1.8% from 1.9% previously. China will publish February inflation figures.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair is above 0.7700 heading into the Asian opening, modestly bullish. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above a bearish 20 SMA but remains below the longer ones, which lack directional strength. The Momentum indicator advances above its midline, while the RSI remains flat at around 49, reflecting limited buying interest.

Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575

Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7810

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USD FXStreetNews Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com