 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

Top News

  • U.S. House of Representatives expected to vote on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Wednesday, March 10.
  • U.S. 10-year treasury yields remained focused but reversed.
  • API Weekly Crude Inventories data to be released at 4:30 p.m. EST, after market close.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures approached 3,890, up almost 2% for the intraday session.
  • UK's FTSE 100 up  0.09% to near 6,725.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1% to near 29,027.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.55%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil down 0.54% to near $64.70/barrel.
  • Gold up 1.85% to near $1,713/oz.
  • Silver up 3.11% to near $25.93/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 6.17% over the last 24 hours to near $54,265.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + DJIA)

This Day In Market History: John Galbraith Congressional Testimony Angers Investors
Chamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week's
Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Bill On Party-Line Vote
Markets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week
The Week In Cannabis: ETFs Are Down, Virginia Legalizes, Houseplant Hits The US, Big Retail Makes Moves
What's Moving The Market Friday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com