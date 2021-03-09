What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
Top News
- U.S. House of Representatives expected to vote on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Wednesday, March 10.
- U.S. 10-year treasury yields remained focused but reversed.
- API Weekly Crude Inventories data to be released at 4:30 p.m. EST, after market close.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures approached 3,890, up almost 2% for the intraday session.
- UK's FTSE 100 up 0.09% to near 6,725.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1% to near 29,027.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.55%.
Commodities
- Crude oil down 0.54% to near $64.70/barrel.
- Gold up 1.85% to near $1,713/oz.
- Silver up 3.11% to near $25.93/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 6.17% over the last 24 hours to near $54,265.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets