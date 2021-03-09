 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Sells Southside Bancshares Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:

 

COO Mccabe Brian K filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, March 9. The insider sold 2,020 shares of Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI)at an average price of $38.50. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Southside Bancshares Inc. moved to 15,513 shares. Shares of Southside Bancshares rose by 0.7% from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

Related Articles (SBSI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com