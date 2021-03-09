IGEL And Wipro Collaborate To Fast-track Cloud Workspaces Delivery Within Hybrid Work Environments
- IGEL and IT consulting company Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) inked an agreement to drive business continuity and fast-track the delivery of cloud workspaces within hybrid work environments that include a mix of remote and on-premises workers.
- Wipro will leverage IGEL OS, alongside cloud workspace platforms from Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CTXS) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), as part of Wipro virtuadesk, its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution under the arrangement.
- The partnership will help the mutual customers reduce costs and quickly scale their remote work environments, thereby enhancing end-user productivity and security as per IGEL SVP Balaji Subramanian. Wipro allows enterprise customers to streamline and transform their endpoint computing environments by leveraging IGEL OS to deliver its secure cloud workspace offerings.
- Wipro virtuadesk is an appliance-based DaaS solution that provides accelerators for cloud readiness assessment, cloud migration, and application life cycle management, leveraging AI, Automation, IoT, mobility, and analytics.
- Price action: WIT shares are up 3.21% at $6.43 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.