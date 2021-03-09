Gilat Appoints Isaac Angel As Board Chairman
- Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services company Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) announced Isaac Angel's appointment as Gilat's Chairman of the board.
- Angel succeeds Dov Baharav, who retired after a seven-year tenure.
- Angel served as Chairman of the board at Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA), a global company delivering renewable power and energy solutions.
- Price action: GILT shares are trading higher by 4.58% at $11.65 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap Management Tech Media