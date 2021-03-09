 Skip to main content

Gilat Appoints Isaac Angel As Board Chairman
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 8:56am   Comments
  • Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services company Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILTannounced Isaac Angel's appointment as Gilat's Chairman of the board.
  • Angel succeeds Dov Baharav, who retired after a seven-year tenure.
  • Angel served as Chairman of the board at Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA), a global company delivering renewable power and energy solutions.
  • Price action: GILT shares are trading higher by 4.58% at $11.65 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

