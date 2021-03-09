38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) shares rose 108.4% to $6.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) rose 63.2% to $7.41 in pre-market trading. GT Biopharma, on Monday, disclosed preclinical results for its ROR1 TriKE™ product candidate as a treatment for prostate cancer.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) rose 34.3% to $4.58 in pre-market trading.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 32% to $15.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 103% on Monday. The California-based developer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics said on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration had approved its Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis System.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 29.9% to $3.48 in pre-market trading. OpGen shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced the publication of final study results of the Unyvero HPN Panel for diagnostics of bacterial co-infections in ICU patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 26% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Monday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 19.5% to $14.55 in pre-market trading as hearing report that Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 19.3% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 17.3% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 16.9% to $45.00 after dropping 4% on Monday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 16.8% to $2.08 in pre-market trading.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares rose 15.9% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $4.125 per unit.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 15.8% to $32.78 in pre-market trading. NantKwest and ImmunityBio shareholders approved merger deal.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 15.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 14.9% to $44.77 in pre-market trading as hearing report that Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 14.7% to $6.31 in pre-market trading as hearing report that Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 14.2% to $21.77 in pre-market trading as hearing report that Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 13.8% to $3.39 in pre-market trading. Chiasma, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $0.32 per share.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) rose 13.7% to $4.89 in pre-market trading.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 13.7% to $0.7113 in pre-market trading as the company said recent 20.16 million common stock offering was priced for gross proceeds $21.7 million.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 13.4% to $12.64 in pre-market trading. The company reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $35.3 million on net sales of $74.6 million.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 13.3% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported "positive" clinical results from the Healight Pilot study in SARS-CoV-2 patients.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 12.8% to $32.16 in pre-market trading as hearing report that Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 12.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 12.3% to $7.66 in pre-market trading.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) rose 11% to $4.53 in pre-market trading. Code Chain New Continent, on Monday, announced it would acquire $10 million of bitcoin mining machines.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 10.9% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. The company, on Monday, signed engagement letters with Maxim Group LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP to form a second SPAC company, Aquarius I Acquisition Corp.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 9.6% to $6.16 in pre-market trading as hearing report that Coinbase has been valued at $90 billion in a private auction.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 9.6% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) rose 6.8% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 35.8% to $29.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued a regulatory update on its supplemental new drug application for pimacansein for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 22.7% to $53.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter . The company also said its Q2 net revenue per active client declined 7% year-over-year.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 13.1% to $2.93 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- ClearOne, Inc.(NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 11% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Monday.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 5.9% to $7.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 5.8% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after surging around 64% on Monday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 5.6% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Marin Software, last month, reported a Q4 loss of $1.38 per share.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) fell 4% to $29.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a proposed $250 million common stock offering.
