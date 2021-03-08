40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) shares rose 119.2% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 18% on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 44.4% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. XpresSpa Group, last week, signed a contract with Port of Seattle for an XpresCheck COVID-19 pop-up testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 29.3% to $11.49 in pre-market trading. Mullen Technologies and NexTech Batteries will deliver the most advanced lithium sulfur battery technology available today.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 22.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 20.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Friday. The company last week reported on the "strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness" of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the Company is preparing a pre-IND application.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) rose 13.7% to $48.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for T-Detect™ COVID to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 12.5% to $5.68 in pre-market trading.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 11.5% to $0.90 in pre-market trading. Castor Maritime, last week, reported delivery of M/V Magic Venus at daily gross charter rate of $18,500.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 12.7% to $10.01 in pre-market trading. Sorrento last week said it received clearance from the FDA to start the Phase 1 study of its intranasal antibody STI-2099.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) rose 11% to $6.75 in pre-market trading.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) rose 10.1% to $0.8480 in pre-market trading.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) rose 9.3% to $1.99 in pre-market trading.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 9% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares rose 7.6% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 7.4% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 4.3% to $52.98 in pre-market trading. General Electric is nearing a deal valued at more than $30 billion to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Losers
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 19.1% to $0.8090 in pre-market trading after the company reported the receipt of Nasdaq notification letter and a request for emergency court relief.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 16.4% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Comstock and Marriot International, last month, reported plans to develop Virginia's First JW Marriot at Reston Station.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 15.1% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Calyxt shares dropped around 18% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings results.
- Astrotech Corporation(NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 13.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. The company last week reported a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) fell 12.8% to $14.31 in pre-market trading.
- LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) fell 12.6% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Friday.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) fell 11.6% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 11.5% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 10.9% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. Sify Technologies shares jumped over 45% on Friday on a Bloomberg report that Blackstone is in talks to buy a minority stake in the company.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 10.8% to $1.98 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 10.7% to $11.02 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics last week said new rapid PCR point-of-care and at home testing platform will detect COVID-19 and other diseases using CoPrimer technology.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 10.3% to $5.29 in pre-market trading after dipping 33% on Friday.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) fell 10.1% to $2.66 in pre-market trading.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares fell 9.8% to $19.83 in pre-market trading. Outdoor Technologies shares fell around 10% on Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) fell 9.7% to $17.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Friday. Cloopen Group last month priced 20 million shares at $16 per share in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) to rake $320 million in offering proceeds.
- Future FinTech Group Inc.. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 9.5% to $4.29 in pre-market trading.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 9.5% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Friday. Aemetis, last week, said it sees $1 billion in revenue by 2025.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) shares fell 9.4% to $16.06 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Friday.
- ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) fell 9.3% to $15.06 in pre-market trading.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 9% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Friday. The company last week reported submission of master access file to the FDA for silicon nitride-polymer composite material.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 8.7% to $73.05 in pre-market trading. Daqo New Energy last week reported a Three-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Wuxi Shangji Automation.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 8.3% to $0.9992 in pre-market trading after surging more than 20% on Friday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8.2% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Avinger is expected to release Q4 results on March 11.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 7.6% to $3.63 in pre-market trading.
