Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 237 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:XOM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)'s stock gained the most, trading up 78.46% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.36%.

(NYSE:CVX) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.42. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.46. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:C) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $71.78 with a daily change of down 0.57%. General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.13.

(NYSE:WBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.43 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares hit $84.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.93%.

(NYSE:EMR) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.59. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares hit a yearly high of $72.59. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NYSE:CM) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.82. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $20.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.82%.

(NYSE:CMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $267.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.20. Shares traded down 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.96. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares were up 3.61% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.89 for a change of up 3.61%.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a yearly high of $25.48. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.80. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:PKX) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.20 on Thursday, moving down 0.09%. International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares broke to $53.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.

(NYSE:BURL) shares were up 13.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $296.40. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:VICI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.87. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.31.

(NYSE:HWM) shares set a new yearly high of $30.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares were up 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.11.

(NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.41. The stock traded down 2.76% on the session. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.11 with a daily change of down 1.14%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares were up 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.80. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.78. Shares traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE:CLR) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.23. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.54%.

(NYSE:ATH) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.16%. Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,191.39. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:NLSN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were down 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.92.

(NYSE:WES) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.95. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares hit a yearly high of $55.28. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:OVV) shares were up 3.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.98 for a change of up 3.43%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $157.60. Shares traded down 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:BOKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares hit $148.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:XEC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.43. Shares traded down 0.11%. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares hit $168.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:PPC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.22. Shares traded up 2.46%. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares hit $49.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.89%.

(NASDAQ:ESGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $238.83. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.70 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:UNF) shares hit a yearly high of $252.28. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session. Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.86.

(NASDAQ:UMBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $91.75 with a daily change of up 2.04%. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.25%.

(NYSE:AM) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.61. The stock was down 0.81% for the day. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.98. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE:SIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.16.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 2.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.55 for a change of up 2.3%. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares set a new 52-week high of $163.38 on Thursday, moving up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares hit $52.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.72%. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.28. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:ATCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.07%. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.35 on Thursday, moving up 1.33%.

(NYSE:MCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) shares broke to $106.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE:BXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.55. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.82 with a daily change of up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit $19.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.76%. Greif (NYSE:GEF) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:CVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.83 Thursday. The stock was up 3.07% for the day. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ:COOP) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.67. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.67. Shares traded up 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) shares hit $67.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.76%. Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.

(NYSE:CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. Brady (NYSE:BRC) shares hit $55.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.33. Shares traded up 1.75%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit $35.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.37%.

(NYSE:FUN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $51.63. Shares traded down 1.45%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.74.

(NYSE:AIN) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.16. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NYSE:MSGE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.39. The stock traded down 1.31% on the session. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.35%.

(NYSE:FIX) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.81 for a change of up 1.43%. Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares were down 1.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.77.

(NASDAQ:FRME) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.64. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares broke to $37.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.

(NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.00. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session. Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.92 Thursday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BANF) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%. Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.92 on Thursday, moving up 1.72%.

(NYSE:FBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.06%. Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:TRMK) shares were up 2.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.98. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.09 with a daily change of up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:CLBK) shares hit $17.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%. Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares were down 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.64.

(NYSE:SM) shares were up 3.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.90. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a yearly high of $71.85. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

(NYSE:CEQP) shares hit $25.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) shares were up 7.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.40.

(NASDAQ:SSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.41%. Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares were up 78.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.18.

(NYSE:ANF) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.29%. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.16. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NBTB) shares were up 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.82 for a change of up 2.85%. United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.95%.

(NYSE:GWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.54 Thursday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares hit $33.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.

(NASDAQ:EFSC) shares hit a yearly high of $46.68. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.32 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.51%.

(NYSE:RES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.31%. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares were up 1.66% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.86.

(NYSE:FCF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.39. Shares traded up 3.02%. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.18. The stock traded down 3.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNDT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares hit a yearly high of $24.86. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CDEV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.24. Shares traded up 2.16%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:CHCO) shares hit a yearly high of $80.56. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session. National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.80. Shares traded up 2.98%.

(NASDAQ:SBSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.12 with a daily change of up 3.26%. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.42 Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

(AMEX:TMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.82. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Thursday, moving down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:SYBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares set a new yearly high of $59.47 this morning. The stock was up 3.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FBNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.95%. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were up 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.15.

(NASDAQ:SRCE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.43 with a daily change of up 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares set a new yearly high of $15.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.99% on the session.

(NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to $32.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%. German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.41. Shares traded up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ:FFWM) shares were up 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.46. Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.21 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:KRNY) shares were up 2.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.01. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares set a new yearly high of $45.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.05% on the session.

(NYSE:AGM) shares broke to $92.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%. QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) shares were up 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.94.

(NASDAQ:PFBC) shares hit a yearly high of $62.96. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.27.

(NASDAQ:FORR) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.29 for a change of up 0.77%. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.10 with a daily change of up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ:OBNK) shares set a new yearly high of $37.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.62% on the session. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares set a new yearly high of $17.28 this morning. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BMTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.45. Shares traded up 2.62%.

(NYSE:MOD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.03%. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.99 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:UVSP) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.61. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:HONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.19 on Thursday, moving up 2.1%. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.93. The stock traded down 1.52% on the session.

(NYSE:UMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.10. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.35. Shares traded up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:FBMS) shares hit $34.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.27. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RMNI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.87. The stock traded up 7.82% on the session. TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares were down 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.16 for a change of down 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.5%. Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $50.00. Shares traded down 1.88%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares hit $17.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE:BBDC) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.24. Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) shares set a new yearly high of $44.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IIIN) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.82. Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.25. Shares traded down 0.24%.

(NYSE:AVD) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.51%.

(NYSE:ESTE) shares hit a yearly high of $8.05. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session. Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:MSBI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.25. Shares traded up 0.56%. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.37 Thursday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BBSI) shares hit $77.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.4%. Ennis (NYSE:EBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.23. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session.

(NYSE:HOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $91.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.05%. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) shares hit $11.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:HCKT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.45. Shares traded up 0.72%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.99. Shares traded up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ:RRGB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.76. The stock traded up 4.63% on the session. Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.46 on Thursday, moving up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ:PKOH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares hit a yearly high of $17.22. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HBT) shares hit a yearly high of $17.37. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares were up 3.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.49 for a change of up 3.18%.

(NYSE:GNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.93 with a daily change of down 2.48%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ:FMNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.90. The stock traded up 3.73% on the session. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:RRBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.86 Thursday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.15.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were up 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.69. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares were down 2.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.56.

(NASDAQ:GWRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.07. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.68. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session. Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) shares broke to $23.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:SONA) shares were up 2.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares hit $12.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.

(NASDAQ:FLMN) shares were up 2.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.49 for a change of up 2.36%. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.26 with a daily change of up 2.74%.

(NYSE:PEO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.75. Shares traded up 0.34%. Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.00. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.46. The stock was up 2.1% for the day. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Thursday, moving down 2.27%.

(NASDAQ:PWFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.78%. Summit Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.00.

(NYSE:CEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.22 Thursday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.51. The stock traded up 4.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FNLC) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.93 for a change of up 1.48%. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.84%.

(NASDAQ:FCBP) shares set a new yearly high of $23.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.55%.

(NYSE:EMO) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.68. BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares were up 1.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.80.

(AMEX:NHS) shares broke to $12.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%. Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.51 with a daily change of up 3.11%.

(NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit $17.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.04 on Thursday, moving up 3.61%.

(NASDAQ:PVBC) shares hit $12.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.75%.

(AMEX:BATL) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.39. The stock was down 2.16% for the day. Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares hit $34.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:ESSA) shares broke to $17.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.89 Thursday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

(NYSE:LEE) shares set a new yearly high of $2.98 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 16.92%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:SLGG) shares set a new yearly high of $7.16 this morning. The stock was up 22.26% on the session. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares broke to $10.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 27.09%.

(NASDAQ:SANW) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.55%. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares hit $7.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:SFBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.47%. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.83%. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares were down 0.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.24.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.