CMA To Probe Apple Over App Store Antitrust Allegations: Bloomberg

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:54am   Comments
  • U.K. antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, opened a probe into Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) alleged leading position in the supply of apps on iPhones and iPads in a bid to restrict competition, Bloomberg reports.
  • The investigation is preceded by Brexit, which enabled the CMA to monitor tech regulation independently from the E.U. regulators.
  • Apple wishes to cooperate with the CMA regarding the matter by elaborating on its guidelines for privacy, security, and content that have vouched for App Store’s credibility.
  • Recently a U.K. judge in London disallowed Epic Games Inc’s lawsuit against Apple for removing Epic’s Fortnite video game from Apple’s App Store. Epic’s launch of an in-app payment system bypassing Apple’s 30% fee allegedly led to removing the game from the store. Epic escalated the matter to the E.U. antitrust regulators.
  • Yesterday, the Arizona House of Representatives voted to pass landmark legislation that will prevent app stores’ operators from forcing app developers to use a particular in-app payment system as the exclusive mode of payment.
  • Price action: AAPL stock was down 0.30% at $121.59 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: App Store BloombergNews Tech Media

