What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures declined, marking new intraday lows.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved 25 points higher to near 6,613
- Japan's Nikkei moved 176 points higher to near 29,584
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.41%
Commodities
- Crude oil up 2.46% to near $61.23/barrel
- Gold down 1.39% to near $1,710/oz
- Silver down 2.45% to near $26.06/oz
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 4% over the last 24 hours to around $50,906
Top News
- ADP employment data for the month of February showed a decrease in employment. 117,000 was the updated number, compared to 174,000 for January.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced a strategic agreement with DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) to offer the DraftKings sportsbook directly to DISH customers nationwide.
- U.S. EIA crude oil inventories for the week ending Feb. 26 showed a build of 21 million barrels, compared to a prior build of 1 million barrels.
- Ocugen's (NASDAQ: OCGN) vaccine partner Bharat Biotech said its vaccine shows 81% efficacy.
