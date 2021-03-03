 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Wednesday?

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures declined, marking new intraday lows.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved 25 points higher to near 6,613
  • Japan's Nikkei moved 176 points higher to near 29,584

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.41%

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 2.46% to near $61.23/barrel
  • Gold down 1.39% to near $1,710/oz
  • Silver down 2.45% to near $26.06/oz

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 4% over the last 24 hours to around $50,906

Top News

  • ADP employment data for the month of February showed a decrease in employment. 117,000 was the updated number, compared to 174,000 for January.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced a strategic agreement with DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) to offer the DraftKings sportsbook directly to DISH customers nationwide.
  • U.S. EIA crude oil inventories for the week ending Feb. 26 showed a build of 21 million barrels, compared to a prior build of 1 million barrels.
  • Ocugen's (NASDAQ: OCGN) vaccine partner Bharat Biotech said its vaccine shows 81% efficacy.

