Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 8 companies made new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:OTRK). Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares dropped the most, trading down 7.9% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock hit $13.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.

(NYSE:ROL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $33.05. Shares traded down 0.86%. Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.89.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.90. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.

(NYSE:ONE) shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.82%. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock drifted down 4.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.