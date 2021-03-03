Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning session, 8 companies made new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK).
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares dropped the most, trading down 7.9% to reach its new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock hit $13.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $33.05. Shares traded down 0.86%.
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.89.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.90. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.82%.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock drifted down 4.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares hit a yearly low of $26.10. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
