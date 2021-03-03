 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Wednesday's morning session, 8 companies made new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK).
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares dropped the most, trading down 7.9% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock hit $13.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
  • Rollins (NYSE:ROL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $33.05. Shares traded down 0.86%.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) shares were down 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.89.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.90. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.31%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell to $3.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.82%.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock drifted down 4.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.93.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares hit a yearly low of $26.10. The stock was down 7.9% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Related Articles (EPZM + ATNX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roxadustat Delay For FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Decision Day For KemPharm, NanoViricides Jumps On COVID-19 Drug Data
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crud Oil Down Over 1%; Morphic Shares Spike Higher
Why Morphic, Athenex, Lixte Biotech Are Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com