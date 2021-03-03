36 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares rose 103.6% to $19.20 in pre-market trading after the FDA approved the company’s market application for Azstarys (formerly referred to as KP415), a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 29.7% to $5.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement with Infinity BiologiX LLC for its COVID-19 serious disease risk test in the U.S..
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 35.1% to $10.63 in pre-market trading after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares rose 24.1% to $43.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) rose 23.3% to $11.26 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 21.6% to $53.90 in pre-market trading following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 19.4% to $25.47 in pre-market trading amid rise in Bitcoin prices.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 18.2% to $8.04 in pre-market trading. SOS recently issued a press release responding to "misleading 'short and distort' allegations."
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 18.2% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to collaborate with Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division.
- Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: HZON) rose 17.5% to $11.90 in pre-market trading. Sportradar is reportedly in discussions to go public through a deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 17.3% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 15.5% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 14.7% to $16.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 14.4% to $17.90 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital, on Monday, announced Bitcoin mining production of 424.7 Bitcoin for January 2021.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 13.5% to $55.79 in pre-market trading following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 13% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global Shipping, on Monday, said it will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 12.5% to $39.26 in pre-market trading amid higher Bitcoin prices.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 12.3% to $7.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Topcon Corporation. The transaction provides $19.5 million cash to Iridex.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 11.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares rose 8.9% to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 8.5% to $123.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 8.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 4.5% to $59.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported average daily rideshare rides in February were up 4% month over month.
Losers
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 13.4% to $7.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) fell 11.3% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, reported that Focus Respiratory, LLC, a subsidiary of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, acquired Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares fell 11.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Tuesday.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 11.1% to $6.44 in pre-market trading. Communications Systems jumped over 35% on Tuesday after the company reported an agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. (NYSE: MGY) fell 10.2% to $10.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 17 million share common stock offering.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) fell 8.9% to $70.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2b CAPTIVE trial showed it did not meet its primary endpoint.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 8.4% to $6.09 in pre-market trading. Nanoviricides shares jumped over 57% on Tuesday after the company reported on the "strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness" of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the Company is preparing a pre-IND application.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 6.5% to $30.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) fell 6.5% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 5% to $39.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported full-year fiscal earnings and updated investors on its plans to launch sports betting.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 4.8% to $111.99 in pre-market trading. Apollo Ross Stores reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 4.5% to $29.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 3.5% to $269.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it launched a follow-on offering of $700 million of ordinary shares.
