Apple Looks To Return MagSafe Chargers In A New Avatar For iPhone

The MagSafe adapter long found on laptops made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could make a comeback on future iPhones, according to a patent granted to the tech giant on Tuesday.

What Happened: The return of the MagSafe on the iPhone would involve using magnets to make and maintain the connection between contacts, as per the patent issued by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office titled “Magnetic surface contacts,” first noted on Apple Insider.

By deploying a “floating contact point,” that is kept in place using magnetism and springs, the contact point can move freely while still being attached.

The contacts in the receiving device too can be made in a similar way allowing them to retract inside the device magnetically for storage. When they need to be used they could be pulled out by a stronger magnetic force, as per the patent.

Why It Matters: Some designs featured in the patent are similar to the MagSafe connectors in existence, while other variations are more suited to be used with a thin device, such as an iPhone, noted Apple Insider.

On Monday, it was reported that future versions of the iPhone may lack a physical power port.

The future iterations of the Apple smartphone, colloquially dubbed — iPhone 13 — could be a game-changer and may come with one terabyte storage and Lidar, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

The Tim Cook-led company already sells a MagSafe Duo charger, with a hefty price tag attached.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 2.1% lower at $125.12 on Tuesday and gained 0.38% in the after-hours session.

