 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple To Offer 1 TB Storage Option In iPhone 13: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2021 12:22am   Comments
Share:
Apple To Offer 1 TB Storage Option In iPhone 13: Report

The next generation of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones will contain a one terabyte model, according to Wedbush, 9to5Mac reported Sunday.

What Happened: The version, informally called iPhone 13, will for the first time feature such a high-end storage option as the current iPhone 12 models max out at 512 GB.

The iPhone13 devices are reportedly expected to launch in the fall of this year. 

The future iPhones may also lack a physical power port, which may require changes to the recovery process of the device if it becomes unresponsive, reported Apple Insider.

Why It Matters: Wedbush is positive on iPhone sales through 2021 due to post-pandemic “reopening environment”  as coronavirus vaccines continue to be rolled out globally, noted 9to5Mac.

The Wedbush analysts are also reportedly upbeat on iPhone 11 and 12 sales and estimate 62 million iPhone 11 units for the March quarter and 40 million for the June quarter.

Wedbush said last August that Apple has a “once in a decade” opportunity over the next 12-to-18 months given 350 million of the 950 million iPhones worldwide are in the “window of an upgrade opportunity.”

See Also: Why Apple Will Hit A $3 Trillion Market Cap By The End Of 2021

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.2% higher at $121.26 on Friday and gained 0.41% in the after-hours session.

For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Tony Zhang's Apple Trade
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Airbnb, Apple, Kroger, Starbucks, Tesla And More
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Added Shares Of Palantir, Twitter, And Sold Apple, Facebook On Friday
6 Lidar SPACs For Investors To Consider On Apple News
Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'
NIO Prepares To Report Q4 Earnings As Shares Retreat From Recent Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 9TO5Mac iPhone iPhone 13 WedbushNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com