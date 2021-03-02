 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Tuesday?

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P Futures continue to see volatility, briefly touched below the 3,875 level.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 2.5% to near 6,645
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.86% to near 29,408

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.42%

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 0.17% to near $60.63/barrel
  • Gold down 0.2% to near $1,720/oz
  • Silver down 0.62% to near $26.33/oz

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 1.57% over the last 24 hours to around $48,714

Top News

  • President Joe Biden is expected to announce partnership between Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to collaborate on vaccine efforts.
  • The Biden administration's COVID-19 relief bill expected to get a vote in the senate on Friday or Saturday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
  • S&P Futures yesterday closed above the 3,900 level before turning around this morning. 3,900 has been a resistance level over the past couple weeks.

