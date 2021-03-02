What's Moving The Market Tuesday?
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P Futures continue to see volatility, briefly touched below the 3,875 level.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 2.5% to near 6,645
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.86% to near 29,408
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.42%
Commodities
- Crude oil up 0.17% to near $60.63/barrel
- Gold down 0.2% to near $1,720/oz
- Silver down 0.62% to near $26.33/oz
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 1.57% over the last 24 hours to around $48,714
Top News
- President Joe Biden is expected to announce partnership between Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to collaborate on vaccine efforts.
- The Biden administration's COVID-19 relief bill expected to get a vote in the senate on Friday or Saturday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
- S&P Futures yesterday closed above the 3,900 level before turning around this morning. 3,900 has been a resistance level over the past couple weeks.
