Telos, Johnson Controls Partner To Enhance Cloud-Based Security
- Cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions provider Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) and conglomerate Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) announced integrating the Telos Ghost virtual obfuscation network into Johnson Controls OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway.
- The OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway enables multiple cameras to connect to the OpenBlue Cloudvue cloud-based repository and video analytics platform, which supports a worldwide, cloud-based video network used for surveillance and physical security.
- The integration enables Johnson Controls to hide the camera source location and the destination information repositories in its network by embedding Telos Ghost into the product.
- The partnership aims to promote and sell the combined solution to various markets, including education, military bases, healthcare, and other campus environments.
- Telos launched the cloud-based Telos Ghost network two years back to provide security and privacy through obfuscation and encryption. The platform enables organizations to work securely over the internet without disclosing identity or their presence.
- Price action: TLS stock was down 3.6% at $33.75 on the last check Tuesday. JCI stock was down 0.6% at $56.86.
