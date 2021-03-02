 Skip to main content

Hershey Goes Chocolate-Free With New Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2021 11:42am   Comments
Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is offering a new spin on its Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. The company is removing the chocolate from the product, offering nothing but peanut butter.

What Happened: The new Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups marks the first time in the product’s 90-year history that chocolate is absent from the ingredients. Instead of the chocolate shell holding the peanut butter interior, the new product offers a peanut butter candy-flavored shell.

The Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available in standard (1.4 oz., SRP $1.09), king-size (2.8 oz., SRP $1.79) and miniatures (9.3 oz., SRP $4.09) in early April. Hershey noted this product will only be available on a limited-time basis.

Why It Happened: The new offering marks the second time within a month Hershey has tinkered with this product line. In February, the company debuted Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, the first product in the popular chocolate line made from organic ingredients.

It also appears the company is not done with mixing up the ingredients for the brand. In a press statement, Hershey playfully declared, “And if you think it can't get any better, you're wrong. The Reese's brand has a few more tricks up its sleeve in the upcoming weeks so if you're a peanut butter lover, be on high alert...”

Photo courtesy Hershey.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: candy chocolate peanut butter Reese's Peanut Butter Cups the hershey companyNews

