34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) shares rose 143.4% to $8.39 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Monday.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 55% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 45.3% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported clearance in Australia for its iTotal® PS total knee replacement system.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) shares rose 38.2% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a Google Services Agreement to utilize Google's WebSearch Service and AdSense For Search on approved websites.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 35.6% to $1.96 in pre-market trading.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) rose 28.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. INVO Bioscience, on Monday, obtained regulatory approval to import INVOcell into Mexico.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 20.8% to $4.23 in pre-market trading as the company entered into two vehicles sales framework contracts.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) rose 15.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 15.4% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Monday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 12.9% to $7.55 in pre-market trading. SOS shares jumped 40% on Monday after the company issued a press release responding to "misleading 'short and distort' allegations."
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) rose 12.7% to $5.67 in pre-market trading.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 11.1% to $10.89 in pre-market trading.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 11.1% to $27.00 in pre-market trading on continued strength after the company last week reported strong Q4 earnings and declared a special dividend. Rocket Companies climbed over 11% on Monday after The Wall Street Journal published a story suggesting Rocket’s mortgage business is still booming.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) rose 8.8% to $8.65 in pre-market trading after climbing over 13% on Monday. Stereotaxis, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 7.5% to $440.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings guidance.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 7.3% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 5.5% to $47.41 in pre-market trading after jumping over 37% on Monday.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) rose 4.7% to $24.20 in pre-market trading after the company, and Roku, announced a strategic alliance. Roku entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) rose 4.7% to $36.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was awarded a $2 billion ceiling Air Force Base modernization contract.
Losers
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 21.3% to $39.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided a regulatory update on Roxadustat.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) fell 12.3% to $74.46 in pre-market trading after reporting a $200 million proposed public offering.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) fell 11.8% to $13.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 11.7% to $8.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of American Depositary Shares.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) fell 10.4% to $108.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak sales guidance.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) shares fell 9.1% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. Comstock Mining, last month, announced it secured a majority interest in lithium-ion battery recycling company, LINICO.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 9.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Hudson Technologies is expected to report Q4 results on March 3.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 8.8% to $3.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Monday.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 8.5% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. Apollo Endosurgery shares surged 30% on Monday after the company announced that it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the Orbera intragastric balloon for the treatment of patients with NASH.
- Switch, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWCH) fell 8.2% to $16.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 7.2% to $13.85 in pre-market trading. Aemetis shares surged over 50% on Monday after the company reported it sees $1 billion in revenue by 2025.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.7% to $46.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter. The EV maker also announced a month-over-month drop in deliveries for February.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) fell 5.4% to $33.60 in pre-market trading. XPeng confirmed media reports regarding new low-priced versions of its vehicle line-up, armed with lithium phosphate battery. Separately, the company reported a sharp month-over-month decline in deliveries.
- Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) fell 5.1% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider Q4 loss.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 4.8% to $114.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 18% on Monday.
