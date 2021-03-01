 Skip to main content

Musk Says Tesla FSD Subscriptions To Launch By June But Buying Would Still Be Better
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2021 11:20pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s Full-Self Driving software subscriptions would be available in the second quarter.

What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a question on Twitter about the timeline of the subscription launch.

Musk also said in a separate tweet that purchasing FSD “will still be a better long-term deal than [a] subscription.”

The beta version of the self-driving software began rolling out in October last year.

Why It Matters: The announcement of the FSD subscription last year spurred speculations of a price range between $50 a day to $2,000 a year. The price of the software was raised by $2,000 soon after its launch.

Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster said in December that FSD is a driver of revenues for Tesla. 

Musk has said in the past that FSD is set to become “absurdly good.”

Price Action:  Tesla shares closed nearly 6.4% higher at $718.43 on Tuesday and gained 0.95% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Tesla Moves Closer To New FSD 5nm Chip In Samsung Partnership: Report

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs FSDNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

