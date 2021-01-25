Tesla Moves Closer To New FSD 5nm Chip In Samsung Partnership: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently developing full self-driving (FSD) vehicles. To do this, the company needs the right combination of hardware and software. In 2016, Tesla began developing its own hardware chips to accelerate its FSD dream, saying the off-the-shelf option wasn't powerful enough.

Electrek, citing a report from Korea, has an update on the chip.

Tesla's update to the 2016 FSD computer chip is supposedly 5nm, compared to the 14nm of the hardware found in vehicles on the road today. Tesla will be partnering with Samsung to produce the chip, which is the same manufacturer as before.

According to Electrek, mass production is slated for the end of 2021, meaning the so-called Hardware 4 (HW4) most likely won't be seen in vehicles until some time in 2022.

Tesla's Model 3 originally came with the older HW2.5. Tesla offered free upgrades to customers to HW3 in order to enable the cars to take advantage of Tesla's FSD software. Some customers are just starting to see the benefits of this with Tesla's FSD Beta software.

Photo courtesy of Tesla