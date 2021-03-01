10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) shares are trading higher after the company, and Roku, announced a strategic alliance. Roku entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business.
- Parsons (NYSE: PSN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a $2 billion ceiling Air Force Base modernization contract.
- Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a Google Services Agreement to utilize Google’s WebSearch Service and AdSense For Search on approved websites.
Losers
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided a regulatory update on Roxadustat.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(2.37), down from $(0.70) year over year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
