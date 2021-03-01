 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) shares are trading higher after the company, and Roku, announced a strategic alliance. Roku entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business.
  • Parsons (NYSE: PSN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a $2 billion ceiling Air Force Base modernization contract.
  • Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a Google Services Agreement to utilize Google’s WebSearch Service and AdSense For Search on approved websites.

Losers

  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided a regulatory update on Roxadustat.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(2.37), down from $(0.70) year over year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Parsons (NYSE: AI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a $2 billion ceiling Air Force Base modernization contract.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AI + FGEN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 28-March 6): KemPharm, Gilead FDA Decisions and More Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com