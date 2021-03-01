 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nordstrom To Open Tonal Home Gym Mini-Shops In Its Stores
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Share:
Nordstrom To Open Tonal Home Gym Mini-Shops In Its Stores

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced it will be adding mini-shops for the Tonal home gym system in 40 of its department stores across 20 states, including 12 where Tonal does not have a physical location.

What Happened: The mini-shops will be placed in 50-square-foot sections of Nordstrom's Women Active department. Shoppers will be able to experience a product demo and try a workout on the Tonal system, which combines equipment, digital weight and artificial intelligence software in creating personalized full-body workouts. Tonal retails for $2,995.

"We know customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions, and we're excited to offer them a dynamic new digital fitness experience through our partnership with Tonal," said Lori Marten, Nordstrom vice president and divisional merchandise manager. "Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between, and we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best."

Why It Happened: The Tonal endeavors marks the second time within a month that Nordstrom carved out floor space to accommodate specific brands. In February, the retailer's New York City outlet welcomed Black Founders, a pop-up store featuring products from eight Black-founded and -owned companies.

Nordstrom will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings Tuesday after the market's close.

The company's fiscal year 2021 financial outlook calls for more than 25% in revenue growth, which would be a dramatic turnaround considering its third-quarter revenue fell 16% year-over-year to $3.089 billion and the Nordstrom executive team predicted fourth quarter sales would decline in the low 20% range.

Photo courtesy Nordstrom.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

This Week's Stars Are Zoom, Target And Costco
Earnings Outlook For Nordstrom
Monday's Market Minute: Market Movers To Start March
March Outlook: Economic Optimism Surrounds New Stimulus, But Yield Surge Hits Tech
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Black Founders home gym Lori Marten mini-stores Nordstrom TonalNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com