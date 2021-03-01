Nordstrom To Open Tonal Home Gym Mini-Shops In Its Stores

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced it will be adding mini-shops for the Tonal home gym system in 40 of its department stores across 20 states, including 12 where Tonal does not have a physical location.

What Happened: The mini-shops will be placed in 50-square-foot sections of Nordstrom's Women Active department. Shoppers will be able to experience a product demo and try a workout on the Tonal system, which combines equipment, digital weight and artificial intelligence software in creating personalized full-body workouts. Tonal retails for $2,995.

"We know customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions, and we're excited to offer them a dynamic new digital fitness experience through our partnership with Tonal," said Lori Marten, Nordstrom vice president and divisional merchandise manager. "Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between, and we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best."

Why It Happened: The Tonal endeavors marks the second time within a month that Nordstrom carved out floor space to accommodate specific brands. In February, the retailer's New York City outlet welcomed Black Founders, a pop-up store featuring products from eight Black-founded and -owned companies.

Nordstrom will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings Tuesday after the market's close.

The company's fiscal year 2021 financial outlook calls for more than 25% in revenue growth, which would be a dramatic turnaround considering its third-quarter revenue fell 16% year-over-year to $3.089 billion and the Nordstrom executive team predicted fourth quarter sales would decline in the low 20% range.

Photo courtesy Nordstrom.