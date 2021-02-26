 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Publishes Diversity Study, Commits $100M To Diversity Representation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Netflix Publishes Diversity Study, Commits $100M To Diversity Representation
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLXpublished a first-of-its-kind diversity study Friday that concluded the existence of gaps despite improvement in representation from 2018 and 2019.
  • The company has conceived Netflix Fund for Creative Equity to invest $100 million over the next five years in organizations that trained and helped underrepresented communities secure jobs in TV and film.
  • Netflix also planned to disclose updates on this study every two years through 2026.
  • The study was conducted, at Netflix’s request, by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative director Stacy Smith. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative produces regular reports on diversity in film and television. Smith’s team scrutinized every movie and series of Netflix between 2018 and 2019. Out of the 22 inclusion indicators, including racial identities, LGBTQ+, and disabilities, 19 exhibited improvement over the two years.
  • The study observed gender equality in leading roles across films and TV series. Netflix has outpaced the industry in hiring women and people of color as directors, as per the study. Netflix was also noted to exceed the proportional representation of Black leads and main cast.
  • However, the report detected an underrepresentation of other racial and ethnic groups compared to the U.S. population. The study also observed rare LGBTQ+ characters and disabled lead actors in films and series.
  • Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings and his wife donated $120 million to historically Black colleges and universities in June.
  • Price action: NFLX stock was up 0.22% at $547.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Netflix To Devote $500M For South Korean Content In 2021
Disney's Stock Hits All-Time High Amid Vaccine Rollout, Star Debut
Apple Not Acquiring Netflix The 'Biggest Strategic Mistake' Jobs, Cook Made In Last Decade, Says Analyst
Roku Is Ready For The Next Level
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Roles As Working Royals: What's Next?
FANG+ Index Trading At An All-Time High; Opportunity To Buy, Hold Or Sell?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com