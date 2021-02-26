Autodesk Names New Finance And Technology Chief
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has appointed Debbie Clifford as CFO, effective March 8, 2021, and Raji Arasu as CTO, effective April 19, 2021.
- Clifford previously served as the CFO of SurveyMonkey Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) and will succeed Scott Herren, who announced his departure last year to become the CFO of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
- SVMK CEO Zander Lurie will serve as interim CFO while initiating a search process for a permanent CFO.
- Arasu formerly served as SVP in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and will succeed Scott Borduin at Autodesk, who announced his retirement plan last year.
- "We are thrilled to welcome both Debbie and Raji – two dynamic and accomplished executives – to Autodesk," said CEO Andrew Anagnost.
- Price action: ADSK shares were down 4.94% at $270 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
