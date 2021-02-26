 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 4:58am   Comments
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to decline slightly to $83.0 billion in January from revised reading of $83.2 billion in December.
  • Data on personal income and consumption expenditures for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to jump 9.4% in January, while personal consumption expenditures might rise 2.2% in January.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise 0.3% in January.
  • The Chicago PMI for February is scheduled for release at 9:15 a.m. ET. The index is projected to drop to 61 in February from prior reading of 63.8.
  • The final reading of University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is likely to rise slightly to 76.4 in February from preliminary reading of 76.2.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m.
  • Data on farm prices for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

