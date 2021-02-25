Enphase Raises $1.13B Via Upsized Green Convertible Senior Notes
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) priced $575 million green 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 and $575 million green 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 in a private institutional placement to raise $1.132 billion.
- The offering was upsized from the previously announced $500 million 2026 notes and $500 million 2028 notes.
- The initial purchasers have a 13-day option to procure additional notes up to $57.5 million 2026 notes and $57.5 million 2028 notes.
- The 2026 and 2028 notes' initial conversion price represents a premium of 70% and 57.5%, respectively, on the Wednesday closing price of $180.87 per share.
- Enphase also entered into convertible note hedge and warrant transactions relating to each series of notes.
- The company intends to utilize $63 million and $243.3 million from the offering proceeds towards convertible note hedge and repurchase transactions, respectively.
- The remaining offering proceeds will be utilized for other working capital, general corporate purposes, and green expenditures.
- ENPH stock has gained over 255% in the last year.
- Price action: ENPH shares are down 2.92% at $175.59 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.