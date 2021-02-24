61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) shares jumped 193.3% to $11.00. Novo Integrated Sciences, on Tuesday, announced an uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) gained 86.7% to $4.9650 after the company announced it has won a defense contract award for electronic modules for precision-guided anti-ship missile system.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 38.2% to $35.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 earnings forecast.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares jumped 32.5% to $3.1802 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) surged 30.6% to $15.14. Sunworks, earlier during the month, said it sees prelimimary Q4 sales of $8.5 million.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) gained 27.6% to $20.78 after the company announced it entered into a MOU with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) supporting a project to develop a "breakthrough" electric vehicle.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 26.6% to $36.15 amid volatility in Bitcoin prices. MicroStrategy recently acquired an additional 19,452 Bitcoins for $1.026 billion.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares gained 25.4% to $5.36. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares gained 20% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $12 per share. The company earlier announced vote approving reverse stock split within range between 3-for-1 and 6-for-1.
- PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 24.4% to $57.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance .
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) gained 23.3% to $26.75. Blue Bird, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) rose 23.3% to $14.96. IonQ is in advanced talks to merge with DMY Technology Group Inc. III, Bloomberg reported.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) surged 22.6% to $13.86.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 21.6% to $6.16.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 21.2% to $7.26.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) climbed 21% to $2.0201 after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Globalstar, last week, said it partnered with XCOM Labs to commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in dense settings, including arenas, airports, multi-tenant buildings, and industrial deployments in countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 20.6% to $9.66. AgEagle, last week, issued a press release defending itself against the claims made in Bonitas Research's short seller report.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) surged 19.5% to $6.57.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 19.3% to $2.46. Ring Energy recently said it exceeded Q4 production guidance.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) jumped 18.8% to $7.96 after dipping around 20% on Tuesday. Ebang closed offering priced on February 11.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 18.7% to $2.72 after the company announced plans to offer its Livestream eCommerce app free to all small businesses in the US.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) gained 18.3% to $115.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) surged 18% to $3.67. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4.125 per unit.
- Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) climbed 17.4% to $37.00.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) jumped 17.2% to $18.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals will present XEN1101 data at ASENT 2021.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) gained 16.7% to $5.72.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) surged 16.6% to $11.77. GreenBox POS will host a conference call to detail the New Token Deployment Strategy on March 16, 2021.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) gained 16.5% to $55.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued FY21 guidance .
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) rose 15.4% to $4.67 after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares rose 15% to $2.22 after dropping more than 10% on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, completed the dose-escalation stage and established the recommended Phase 2 dose for its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating its lead candidate, seclidemstat, in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 14.9% to $9.50 after declining over 16% on Tuesday.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc.. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 14.5% to $7.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results..
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) rose 13.8% to $9.64 after declining 23% on Tuesday. Toaping, last week, engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 13.7% to $4.2678 after tumbling around 30% on Tuesday. AirNet, last week, said it has regained ¸Nasdaq's minimum market value requirement.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares rose 13% to $17.33. Bit Digital, on Tuesday, highlighted expansion of North American Bitcoin hosting partnerships with Compute North and Link Global Technologies.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 11.9% to $1.98 after declining over 13% on Tuesday. Safe-T Group, last week, announced pricing of $9.75 million registered direct offering of 4.615 million ADSs at $2 per ADS.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 11% to $3.73 after dropping 17% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 10.5% to $59.41. The9, on Tuesday, acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 10.4% to $3.8699 after dipping 26% on Tuesday. Lion Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 10.1% to $10.72 after jumping around 42% on Tuesday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 10.1% to $3.5550. Ideanomics' Solectrac, on Tuesday, reported a new reservation campaign for the company’s all-electric tractors.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 10% to $22.30 after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.7% to $53.53 after dropping around 25% on Tuesday.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 7.9% to $2.1989 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 7.8% to $0.81 after dropping over 27% on Tuesday.
- McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) rose 7.5% to $20.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares rose 7.5% to $46.90. NeuroRx, on Tuesday, said ZYESAMI has successfully demonstrated 10-day accelerated recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19 treated with high flow nasal oxygen at 28-day interim endpoint. NeuroRx has signed an agreement to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 6.9% to $12.90 after Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $25.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) rose 6% to $116.01 after the U.S. Postal Service announced it awarded a 10-year contract to the company to manufacture a new generation of U.S.-built postal delivery vehicles.
Losers
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares tumbled 38% to $3.69.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares dipped 17.9% to $29.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) fell 16.7% to $37.00 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 16% to $74.09 after reporting Q4 results.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 15.4% to $2.1574 after gaining 9% on Tuesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 13.7% to $5.35 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) dropped 13.6% to $30.44. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares tumbled around 39% on Tuesday after the company, and Lucid Motors, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) dropped 13.4% to $36.67 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) fell 12.7% to $29.06. The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to Kura Oncology’s tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for head and neck cancer. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Kura Oncology with a Buy and lowered the price target from $45 to $43.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) shares fell 11% to $2.1450 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) dropped 9.9% to $51.18 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY21 sales forecast.
- ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares declined 9.6% to $188.46. ICON agreed to acquire PRA Health Sciences in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $12 billion. ICON also released Q4 results.
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) fell 6% to $16.80 after the company reported an offering of 22 million shares of common stock.
