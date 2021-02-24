Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 3 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT).

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares moved down 3.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.92, drifting down 3.49%.
  • Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

