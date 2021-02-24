American Airlines Flight Encounters UFO Over New Mexico

The pilot of an American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) passenger jet flying over New Mexico on Sunday afternoon reported an encounter with a UFO.

What Happened: American’s Flight 2292 was flying from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Phoenix, Arizona and had crossed into the northeastern corner of New Mexico at around 2 p.m. EST when one of the pilots noticed they were not alone in the skies.

Steve Douglass, a radio interceptor who publishes the Deep Black Horizon blog, recorded the pilot’s transmission to the Albuquerque Air Traffic Control Center.

“Do you have any targets up here?” asked the pilot, who was flying at around 37,000 feet. “We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this, but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing — moving really fast right over the top of us.”

The reply from Albuquerque was not recorded due to interference on the channel from local air traffic. Douglass confirmed “no significant military aircraft presence was noted on ADS-B logs” and the flight proceeded to Phoenix without incident.

Was This A UFO? American Airlines issued a statement to Fox News, owned by News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), confirming the transmission recorded by Douglass was genuine, but made no guesses on what was sharing the skies with its aircraft and recommended contacting the FBI for more information. The FBI did not publicly acknowledge the incident.

Although New Mexico is home to White Sands Missile Range, located in the central-southern part of the state, the aircraft’s encounter occurred closer to the border with the Oklahoma panhandle.

In an interview with KVII-TV News, Douglass expressed doubt that a military missile was involved.

“It was a Sunday. Basically, it's a military's day off,” Douglass said. “When tests occur, the military notifies the FAA, aircraft are kept out of the area and their schedules and strict flight lanes as aircraft need to stay in to not interfere with these tests. That's not what happened.”

