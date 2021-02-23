Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $25.
  • Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of 22 million shares of common stock.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Tronox (NYSE: TROX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary public offering of 17 million shares by Exxarp Resources.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARC + ARLO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Arlo Technologies's Earnings: A Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com