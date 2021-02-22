Market Overview

12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading higher. The stock fell 5%, below the $19 level into the last hour of trading. The company highlighted completion of previously announced offering after hours.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will reopen all 13 theatres in NYC as of March 5.

Losers

  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares are trading lower after the company reported the commencement of a $1 billion common stock offering.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed common stock offering. No size was disclosed.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

