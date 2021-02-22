Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
During Monday's morning session, 2 companies made new 52-week lows.
Significant Points:
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 1.47% to reach its new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.14. Shares traded up 0.31%.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
