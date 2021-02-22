Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 2 companies made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ).

(NYSE:SQZ). Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 1.47% to reach its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.

