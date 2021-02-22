Market Overview

MMTEC Raises $15.9M At 18% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 10:02am   Comments
  • China’s MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCpriced 4.3 million shares at $3.70 per share to raise $15.9 million in a secondary offering. The offer price signifies an 18% discount on the Friday closing price.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized for growth capital and general working capital purposes and is estimated to close by February 24, 2021.
  • A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the placement agent for the offering.
  • MTC’s stock has gained 315% in the last quarter.
  • The company posted a loss from operation of $1.04 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, amidst escalating trade tensions between U.S. and China. Loss per share stood at $0.05. The closing cash balance stood at $1.8 million, and operating cash flow stood at $1.1 million.
  • Price action: MTC shares are down 9.6% at $4.08 on the last check Monday.

