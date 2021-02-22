MMTEC Raises $15.9M At 18% Discount
- China’s MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) priced 4.3 million shares at $3.70 per share to raise $15.9 million in a secondary offering. The offer price signifies an 18% discount on the Friday closing price.
- The offering proceeds will be utilized for growth capital and general working capital purposes and is estimated to close by February 24, 2021.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the placement agent for the offering.
- MTC’s stock has gained 315% in the last quarter.
- The company posted a loss from operation of $1.04 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, amidst escalating trade tensions between U.S. and China. Loss per share stood at $0.05. The closing cash balance stood at $1.8 million, and operating cash flow stood at $1.1 million.
- Price action: MTC shares are down 9.6% at $4.08 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media