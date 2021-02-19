Market Overview

Richardson Electronics Expands Support For Wireless EV Charging Solutions With Celem's HTC Series Capacitors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELLdeclared its capacity to provide enhanced support for Electric Vehicle (EV) Wireless Charging solutions with Celem's HTC series of high-temperature capacitors.
  • Celem's HTC series of high-temperature capacitors is an antidote for EV and other applications in the absence of water-cooling.
  • The capacitors are well equipped to resist vibration, have a smaller footprint, and entail less labor to install than ceramic capacitors.
  • It uses high quality, high-temperature film, leading to higher power per volume and greater flexibility for customized solutions.
  • "Celem's fully customizable HTC series of capacitors can handle high power and high temperatures and creates a more reliable solution for wireless power applications," said Richardson Electronics EVP Greg Peloquin.
  • Price action: RELL shares are up 3.20% at $6.77 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: EV charging stationsNews Tech Media

