Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to decline slightly to 57.9 in February, while services PMI might edge higher to 57.7.
- Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are expected to decline to a 6.600 million annual rate in January.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the fourth quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 11:00 a.m.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
