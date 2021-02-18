Market Overview

Donald Glover Lands Reported Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021 4:03pm   Comments
Actor, writer, director and producer Donald Glover is reportedly leaving Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) FX network for a multiyear eight-figure deal with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

What Happened: The “Atlanta” star’s new deal will include an Amazon Prime content channel spotlighting his work and other productions that he will curate, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing unnamed sources

Among the projects reportedly being planned is a series called “Hive” about a Beyoncé-like figure. “Hive” is being formulated by writer Janine Nabers (“Watchmen,” “Away”) and Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, has reportedly been recruited to be part of the writing staff.

Stephen Glover, who wrote and produced “Atlanta” with his brother, has also signed a deal with Amazon.

This news comes after Glover announced that he was teaming with “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on an Amazon series based on the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. This production is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Waller-Bridge signed a $20 million deal with Amazon in 2019.

What Happens Next: The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Glover’s FX series “Atlanta” has been renewed for its third and fourth season and will begin production next month; production was scheduled to begin in March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last original “Atlanta” episodes aired in May 2018.

Glover’s new deal with Amazon reportedly enables him to continue working on “Atlanta” if he desires to keep the series going.

Glover won acting and directing Emmy Awards for “Atlanta,” as well as acting honors from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Television Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

Photo of Donald Glover courtesy Viv Lynch / Creative Commons.

