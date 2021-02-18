Market Overview

Jaguar Land Rover To Cut 2,000 Jobs From Global Workforce
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury automotive brand owned by India's Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM), is cutting 2,000 non-factory jobs from its global workforce.

What Happened: The job cuts come after JLR announced a new strategy dubbed "Reimagine" that will result in the Jaguar luxury brand becoming an all-electric offering by 2025, with the first all-electric Land Rover model set to debut in 2024 and all Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates becoming available as EVs by the end of the decade.

Why It Happened: "This week's announcement outlines our future strategy not only including plans for our brands and vehicles, but also how we will reimagine our entire business," the company said in an email statement to Britain's Sky News.

"This will be a journey of permanent adaptation, but as we start to become an agile organization, it's imperative that we make every possible efficiency right from the start, including finding the right baseline cost for our workforce."

The company added the cuts would impact "around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year." JLR's hourly-paid manufacturing workers will not be impacted.

Posted-In: Jaguar Land RoverNews

