T-Mobile Partners With Georgia Tech And Curiosity Lab To Drive 5G Innovation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, formed the 5G Connected Future incubator program to support the growth and development of 5G related entrepreneurs and start-ups.
  • The facility features a 25,000-square-foot Innovation Center and 3-mile autonomous vehicle test track.
  • T-Mobile has deployed its Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G network across the park.
  • Here, developers will build and test new 5G use cases, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, and industrial drone applications.
  • The new incubator, in collaboration with Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), is an expansion of the T-Mobile Accelerator to drive 5G innovation.
  • Price action: TMUS shares are down 0.61% at $122.25 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: 5GNews Tech Media

