Luokung Technology Raises $100M Via Equity Sale To Institutional Investors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 11:37am   Comments
  • China’s Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCOpriced 48 million shares at $2.08 per share to raise $100 million in a direct offering to institutional investors. 
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes, and it is estimated to close by February 19, 2021.
  • Last week, Luokung raised $15 million, and last month it raised $5 million. Its stock has increased 599% in the last quarter.
  • FT Global Capital is the placement agent for the transaction.
  • Price action: LKCO shares have dropped 31% at $2.07 on the last check Wednesday.

