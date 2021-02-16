Market Overview

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Slides Further, GW Pharma Reports Topline Growth

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded higher by 0.14% to 31,502.73, while the NASDAQ fell 0.47% to 14,029.30 and the S&P slid 0.08% to 3,931.52.

The seven-day average of new covid-19 cases declined by 23% from a week earlier to around 85,200, with daily deaths related to the infection holding steady at about 3,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) said it expects to deliver 100 million vaccine shots to the US in six weeks.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 2.02% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. , up 53.72%, and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW), up 9.70%.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell 1.34%.

Top Headline
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) reported total net sales of Epidiolex at $144.1 million in the last three months of fiscal 2020 and $510.5 million for the full year.

GW Pharmaceuticals also reported total revenue of $148.2 million for the fourth quarter, versus $109.1 million in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, total revenue came in at $527.2 million, representing 69% year-over-year growth.

Equities Trading UP

  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares shot up 191.67% to $9.45, driven by heavy volumes after the company unveiled its DuraSled scanner for iPhone 12s.
  • ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) was up, rising 104.51% to $2.72, after the company announced its first quarter results, ended December 31, 2020.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares gained 73.26% to $5.96.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell by 28.68% to $32.635. National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton LLP announced that a lawsuit has been filed against bluebird bio and some of its executives for violation of the federal securities laws.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) was down, falling 28.57% to $2, after the company announced its fiscal third quarter earnings and revenue below expectations.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.47% to $59.75, while gold traded down 1.53% to $1,795.30.

Silver traded down 0.19% Tuesday to $27.27, while copper rose 1.06% to $3.82.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.06%, the German DAX was down 0.32%, Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.69%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.61% and UK shares declined 0.11%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.01%.

Economics

The Overall Net Capital Flows data for December will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET. The US recorded a capital and financial account surplus of $214.1 billion November 2020, following an upwardly revised $11.1 billion outflow in October.

