Socket Mobile Launches Enterprise-Grade Scanners For iPhone 12 series, Shares Skyrocket
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) launched a premier enterprise-grade barcode scanner for Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini known as DuraSled for professional-grade scanning solutions.
- The DuraSled combined the iPhone’s flexibility with a powerful enterprise-grade scanner whose rugged case protected phones from drop damage offering a comprehensive charging solution.
- Socket Mobile Capture SDK further enabled scanner control and maximization of efficiency.
- The DuraSled is available in three models, namely, the DS800, DS840, and DS860. The DS800 is a 1D scanner, the DS840 a 1D/2D scanner, and the DS860 a 1D/2D and travel identification scanner.
- The products are presently available on Socket Mobile’s online store and will be shortly available via online resellers.
- Price Action: SCKT shares are up 413.6% at $16.64 on the last check Tuesday.
