Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Socket Mobile Launches Enterprise-Grade Scanners For iPhone 12 series, Shares Skyrocket
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Socket Mobile Launches Enterprise-Grade Scanners For iPhone 12 series, Shares Skyrocket
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKTlaunched a premier enterprise-grade barcode scanner for Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini known as DuraSled for professional-grade scanning solutions.
  • The DuraSled combined the iPhone’s flexibility with a powerful enterprise-grade scanner whose rugged case protected phones from drop damage offering a comprehensive charging solution.
  • Socket Mobile Capture SDK further enabled scanner control and maximization of efficiency.
  • The DuraSled is available in three models, namely, the DS800, DS840, and DS860. The DS800 is a 1D scanner, the DS840 a 1D/2D scanner, and the DS860 a 1D/2D and travel identification scanner.
  • The products are presently available on Socket Mobile’s online store and will be shortly available via online resellers.
  • Price Action: SCKT shares are up 413.6% at $16.64 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCKT)

70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Falls Over 1%; Comstock Mining Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Owens Corning Tops Q4 Views
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPhone 12News Penny Stocks Top Stories Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com