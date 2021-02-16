Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Auto Industry Veteran Joe Mitchell As CEO
- SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) has appointed auto industry expert Joseph R. Mitchell as the CEO of its electric vehicle subsidiary Phoenix Motorcars, effective on Feb 15, 2021.
- Last week, the company raised $14.7 million via a secondary offering.
- Last month, the company appointed auto veteran Frank Jenkins as the VP of Phoenix Motorcars.
- Price action: SPI shares are up 3.3% at $10.64 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
