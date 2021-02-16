Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Auto Industry Veteran Joe Mitchell As CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
  • SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) has appointed auto industry expert Joseph R. Mitchell as the CEO of its electric vehicle subsidiary Phoenix Motorcars, effective on Feb 15, 2021.
  • Last week, the company raised $14.7 million via a secondary offering.
  • Last month, the company appointed auto veteran Frank Jenkins as the VP of Phoenix Motorcars.
  • Price action: SPI shares are up 3.3% at $10.64 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPI)

92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Electric Vehicle EVsNews Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com