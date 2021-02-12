Virgin Galactic Delays Test Flight Of SpaceShipUnity Two

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) pushed back a test flight Friday after announcing on Twitter that it "decided to allow more time for technical checks.”

What Happened: On Feb. 1, Virgin Galactic announced that it would open a new flight window for the testing of SpaceShipUnity Two to launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

The test window was originally slated to open Saturday, but has now been pushed back as the company continues to work through pre-flight operations.

Why It Matters: Investors have been anxiously awaiting this test flight after its last test in December failed. To stay on track with its plan to take the first tourists to space this year, Virgin Galactic’s speculative investors want to see progress toward completion of its development program.

What’s Next: Shares of Virgin Galactic were down 8.16% at $54.56 at last check. Virgin Galactic did not announce a new date for the test flight but said it is "working to identify the next flight opportunity.”

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic.