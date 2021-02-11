Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Thursday morning saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 3.28% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 1.52% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

  • Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) shares were down 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.62.
  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock set a new 52-week low of $86.50 on Thursday, moving down 3.28%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

