Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday morning saw 2 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

(NYSE:DNB) shares were down 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.62. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock set a new 52-week low of $86.50 on Thursday, moving down 3.28%.

