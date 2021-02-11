BlackBerry Announces QNX Hypervisor 2.2 Software To Be Used In EVs

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) announced Thursday it has released the latest version of its Hypervisor real-time embedded software, Hypervisor 2.2.

What Happened: Hypervisor, an element of BlackBerry’s QNX operating system, has been updated to include design flexibility and scalability. The product works in a variety of embedded systems including robotics and rail controllers, vehicle digital cockpits and battery management ECUs (electric control units).

Why It Matters: BlackBerry has already secured partnerships with smart and autonomous vehicle manufacturers such as Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Motional, backed by Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF), for use of its QNX system. The new Hypervisor 2.2 allows developers more flexibility to run Android and Linex distributions without compromising the safety and security the QNX system offers, while also reducing the system's complexity.

What’s Next: BlackBerry’s QNX software is already used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road today. BlackBerry’s new Hypervisor 2.2 offers system architects more options how to develop the system for their products, making QNX an even more sought-after product to embed in vehicles and tech hardware, such as mobile phones.

BlackBerry's stock fell 4.8% to $12.46 in Thursday's session.

(Photo: Motional)