Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackBerry Announces QNX Hypervisor 2.2 Software To Be Used In EVs

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
BlackBerry Announces QNX Hypervisor 2.2 Software To Be Used In EVs

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) announced Thursday it has released the latest version of its Hypervisor real-time embedded software, Hypervisor 2.2.

What Happened: Hypervisor, an element of BlackBerry’s QNX operating system, has been updated to include design flexibility and scalability. The product works in a variety of embedded systems including robotics and rail controllers, vehicle digital cockpits and battery management ECUs (electric control units).

Why It Matters: BlackBerry has already secured partnerships with smart and autonomous vehicle manufacturers such as Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Motional, backed by Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF), for use of its QNX system. The new Hypervisor 2.2 allows developers more flexibility to run Android and Linex distributions without compromising the safety and security the QNX system offers, while also reducing the system's complexity.

What’s Next: BlackBerry’s QNX software is already used in more than 175 million vehicles on the road today. BlackBerry’s new Hypervisor 2.2 offers system architects more options how to develop the system for their products, making QNX an even more sought-after product to embed in vehicles and tech hardware, such as mobile phones.

BlackBerry's stock fell 4.8% to $12.46 in Thursday's session.

(Photo: Motional)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

Reddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just High
BlackBerry Announces QNX Software Will Power Motional's Autonomous Vehicles
Reddit Doubles Valuation To $6B As It Raises Money In A 'Good Market'
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Rise And Fall Of Meme Stocks
AMC Major Stakeholder Wanda Converts Stock To Allow For Sale Amid WallStreetBets Frenzy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs softwareNews Global Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com