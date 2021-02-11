VF Corp.'s Vans Brand Debuts Channel 66 Digital Broadcast Network

Vans is now "Off the Wall & On the Air" with Channel 66, a digital livestream network from the sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand owned by VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC).

What Happened: Billed as “Vans’ version of community radio meets public access TV,” Channel 66 broadcasts on weekdays from New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Mexico City. The programming highlights the four cities’ subcultures with DJ sets, talk shows, workshops and music performances.

Programming highlights include the curated shows, such as “Chessboxing with GZA”; “New Direction New York Hardcore” with rock musician Walter Schreifels; “Afropunk's Channel Interference”; “Witch Next Store,” with lessons in magic performance by Señorita Lava and “All Ages Show,” featuring performers in Los Angeles' DIY and punk music scenes.

The Mexico City programming is aimed at Spanish-language audiences.

In a press statement, Vans promised that Channel 66 will turn over its airwaves to “local skate shops, restaurants, music venues and independent record labels,” adding that the new endeavor will serve as “as a place where audiences from all walks of life can come together to find inspiration.”

Why It Matters: The artists on Channel 66 rarely get the chance to enjoy mainstream media attention, and it is too easy for independent performers to get lost in the clutter of social media sites.

Vans said its brand “promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms.”

Intentionally embracing a public access television persona will help keep production budgets down while encouraging an underground performance vibe.

Channel 66 viewers are also receiving a constant reminder of the corporate sponsor behind this endeavor, as the company hopes the audience for this programming will also frequent one of the more than 2,000 Vans retail stores worldwide.

The downtown Los Angeles Vans store. Courtesy photo.