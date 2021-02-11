44 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares rose 115.5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 60.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 17% on Wednesday.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) rose 42.4% to $15.39 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 37.6% to $4.06 in pre-market trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media, in particular the Reddit community WallStreetBets..
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 36.4% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received necessary components and equipment to meet its April milestone of completing A-Samples of its Long Range Lidar Sensor.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 35% to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares rose 31.9% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 25.3% to $2.08 in pre-market trading.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares rose 25.3% to $4.85 in pre-market trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 24.3% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Wednesday.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 23.2% to $7.39 in pre-market trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares rose 21.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the closing of a $5.0 million registered direct offering.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 21.4% to $12.03 in pre-market trading after the company said Phase 3 trial of allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell therapy shows single injection results in at least 2-year of pain reduction, Reuters reported.
- Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) rose 21.2 % to $11.83 in pre-market trading. Curis recently said first patient was dosed in Phase 1 study of CA-4948 in combo with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed, refractory hematologic malignancies.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 20.2% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Wednesday.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 19.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 26% on Wednesday. The company recently received $3.0 million in net proceeds from exercise of warrants.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 18.2% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Wednesday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 17.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix last week regained Nasdaq compliance.
- India Globalization Capital Inc (NYSE: IGC) rose 16.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after climbing over 37% on Wednesday.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 14.2% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Bezalel Partners, LLC recently disclosed 9.99% passive stake in Enveric Biosciences.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 14% to $35.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) rose 9.9% to $180.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reported the purchase of ShowingTime.com for $500 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) rose 9.1% to $138.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 7.3% to $13.47 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
- Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) rose 5.5% to $9.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4sales results.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 5.4% to $11.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Losers
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 36% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 187% on Wednesday.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 20.7% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported $17.5 million common stock offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 16% to $4.78 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 50% on Wednesday.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares fell 16% to $5.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) shares fell 16% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $40 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 12.7% to $10.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Wednesday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares fell 11.7% to $10.39 in pre-market trading. Bio-Path shares jumped 126% on Wednesday after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NASDAQ: UAMY) fell 11.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $14.3 million registered direct offering. The company’s stock surged over 82% on Wednesday.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) shares fell 10.7% to $28.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 9.8% to $11.22 in pre-market trading after surging over 25% on Wednesday.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 9.1% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Wednesday.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 7.4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $24 million public offering.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 7.1% to $9.38 in pre-market trading. OLB Group shares jumped over 35% on Wednesday after the company announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) fell 7% to $68.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of ordinary shares.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 6.7% to $4.43 in pre-market trading after jumping about 40% on Wednesday.
- DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) fell 6.3% to $19.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) fell 4.9% to $60.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) fell 4.2% to $31.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
