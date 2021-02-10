Market Overview

Insider Sells Karuna Therapeutics Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) decreased by 1.1% from the previous closing price. Puretech Health Llc filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Wednesday, February 10. The insider sold 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $118.00. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. moved to 2,406,564 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

